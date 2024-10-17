Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton by the water intake for the Taumarunui Water Treatment Plant on the Whanganui River.

Ruapehu District Council wants the community’s input as it considers a new water service delivery model.

In September 2024, the Government enacted legislation giving councils control over how their water services are governed. Councils now have a year to create a 10 to 30-year Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP) for their region that includes drinking water and wastewater, with an option to include stormwater.

The Local Water Done Well Act will replace the Three Waters reforms of the previous Labour government, which were repealed in February.

The proposed model options are an in-house business unit; a council-owned organisation, either by itself or in partnership with neighbouring councils; a mixed council and consumer trust with a majority of shares held by the customer trust; or a full customer trust.

The first decision the council needs to make is which option it wants to explore.