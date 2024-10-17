Advertisement
Ruapehu District Council considers future water services delivery model

Olivia Reid
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton by the water intake for the Taumarunui Water Treatment Plant on the Whanganui River.

Ruapehu District Council wants the community’s input as it considers a new water service delivery model.

In September 2024, the Government enacted legislation giving councils control over how their water services are governed. Councils now have a year to create a 10 to 30-year Water Services Delivery Plan (WSDP) for their region that includes drinking water and wastewater, with an option to include stormwater.

The Local Water Done Well Act will replace the Three Waters reforms of the previous Labour government, which were repealed in February.

The proposed model options are an in-house business unit; a council-owned organisation, either by itself or in partnership with neighbouring councils; a mixed council and consumer trust with a majority of shares held by the customer trust; or a full customer trust.

The first decision the council needs to make is which option it wants to explore.

It will then consult residents, comparing the old in-house model with the new proposed model, in early 2025.

“We need to consider a range of factors, including the financial impact on water users, the views of iwi, and the strategic benefits or disadvantages of working with neighbouring councils,” Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said.

“To help inform our decision-making, we are holding district and regional workshops with our iwi partners to discuss the options and share our thinking.”

The proposals must include information on financial sustainability, taking into consideration revenue, financing and investment.

The council had already been exploring various options, Kirton said.

“Every option has its pros and cons, and there are still significant questions to be answered, particularly when it comes to multi-council arrangements.

“Key considerations include how shareholding would be determined, how the delivery of services and charges would be influenced, iwi involvement, how debt would be shared, and whether stormwater would be included in the WSDP.”

The new regulations would increase costs for consumers, regardless of whether Ruapehu went it alone or partnered with others.

Kirton urged people to “stay informed and get involved” and have their say during the consultation on the proposed model in early 2025.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

