“Natural snow has been in shorter supply so far this year. However, we are currently in the midst of a snow storm which is providing good powder to the tracks.”

A spokesman for Ohakune’s Rocky Mountain Chalets said this season was “a perfect cocktail” of low snow, recent uncertainty around the running of the ski fields and the high cost of living impacting disposable income.

Bookings at the chalets had been quiet so far this season.

“It’s very patchy, there’s not a lot of what I would consider actual skiers here,” he said.

“It is noticeable that there’s no cars driving around with skis on the roof, and that gives you an indication of who is an actual skier or families that are just coming for a play.

“Skiing is a luxury [activity] so it’s based around disposable income, and for a lot of people that’s disappeared, so it is having an impact.”

He said the snow had been “patchy” but cooler temperatures had helped ski operators to artificially make snow on the mountain.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the mountain had gone from “here to hell and back” in terms of operation issues.

In April, the Department of Conservation granted Pure Tūroa Limited a 10-year concession to operate the skifield near Ohakune.

“Anything better than that [lack of ownership] is going to be a plus, and people are really positive that we’ve got a local company business operating it that they can relate to.

“We’re doing our best to make good with what we’ve got.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton.

Kirton said Ruapehu often capitalised on an Auckland market but a lot of international visitors visited the South Island skifields.

Wiggins said there had been a positive response to Pure Tūroa taking over the skifield, but uncertainty remained around Whakapapa’s future.

“One thing that’s been phenomenal to see is the stellar effort Pure Tūroa and Whakapapa have put into snow-making and trail maintenance.

“The absolute turnaround in performance of Tūroa under new management has been quite the stark change.

“The only downside that we’ve had this year is that Mother Nature hasn’t come to the party with the extra 50-60cm [of snow] that we normally have at this time of year.”

Kirton said negotiations were ongoing to determine the future of the Whakapapa skifield.

“You can’t underestimate the seriousness of not having a ski field on the Whakapapa side, and the Government has been quite clear so far that there’s no more money to prop it up after Christmas.

“We’re waiting with some anxiety for that outcome.”

He said this year’s ski season demonstrated the skifields could be separated and still work, but a stand-alone business had to be set up for the Whakapapa side.

Kirton said tourism in Ruapehu had also been growing in other areas, with the popularity of attractions like the Mountain to Sea and Timber Trail cycle paths increasing.

“We’ve learned from the past that we can’t rely on the ski industry because it can be hit-and-miss, and with the likes of climate change, that has got to be taken seriously.

“You’ve got to future-proof your visitor market.”

If a large dump of snow hit Mt Ruapehu soon, there would still be the chance for experienced skiers to enjoy a long season on the mountain, he said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.