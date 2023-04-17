Robert Cochrane on his Royal Enfield 411 Scram. Photo / Paul Brooks

Robert Cochrane has been a motorcycle man forever, riding, buying, accumulating and writing about motorbikes of all maques, models and vintages. Last weekend he organised a meeting and ride for owners of Royal Enfields, one of which he owns himself.

“I did the research, I’ve been following them online for three or four years, and it was what I’d consider a good value, affordable, retro classic,” he says.

And he likes how much lighter they are than some other machines.

“The Royal Enfield is back to basics.”

Established in 1901, Robert says it’s the longest running continuous motorcycle company in the world.

On Saturday morning the bikes and their riders started arriving outside Red Eye Cafe in Guyton St. Robert Cochrane was there.

Royal Enfields lined up in Guyton St. Photo / Paul Brooks

“There are more bikes here than I thought would come. I had a goal to have 20 involved in the weekend.”

They chose to meet outside the Red Eye because that was where Percy Coleman’s bike shop was from 1925.

In fact, 22 Royal Enfields gathered in Guyton St, with 19 taking the trip up the River Rd. They met up with another five at Ohakune for lunch. They were from Taumarunui, Taupō and Napier.

On Sunday, seven bikes went to Bushy Park.

The bikes at Bushy Park. Photo / Robert Cochrane

“The magic weather was the real bonus, the event success has far exceeded my expectations - and planning for 2024 is already under way,” says Robert.

Wanganui riders own a mix of 350cc, 411cc and 650cc modern machines, plus a couple of 1950s singles and twins. For further information on Royal Enfield events and rides contact Robert robertc@xtra.co.nz or 022-154-0334.

“Royal Enfield to me is a great brand story and an interesting history,” he says.



