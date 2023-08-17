Keith Street School won the Dictionary Quiz.

For many years now, the Rotary Clubs of Whanganui have been purchasing and supplying quality Usborne Dictionaries to schools around Whanganui. The dictionaries are given to each child in the Year 4 class and are a valued resource for the tamariki to use and keep.

Traditionally, run by Leith Power, ex-principal of Whanganui High School, our club organised a Dictionary Quiz for the schools associated with the Rotary Club of Whanganui North. This has always been a popular event where the dictionary skills of the children are put to the test.

In recent years we have developed a combined Rotary Clubs of Whanganui Dictionary Quiz and this year this competition brought together five schools. Whanganui East School, Churton, Keith Street, Aranui, and Gonville Schools met at the new venue of the St John’s Club.

A great battle ensued over the next 40 minutes answering questions using their Rotary Dictionaries. There were 30 Kahoot questions compiled by Phil Walker, which had to be answered via a set of iPads, with more points awarded for a quicker response!

At the end of the competition, Keith Street School was first (just), followed by Aranui School and Gonville School.

Thanks to Marion Johnston who organised Certificates and Graeme Prince for organising the prize packs for individual participants and Whitcoulls vouchers for the three winning schools. Mark Keelty did a great job presenting the quiz and it is always a pleasure to see Leith Power present the shield to the winning team.



