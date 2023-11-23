Ngati Skank (from back: Denis, Eneti, Ross; (front): Josh and Bobbi.

The final Musicians Club Night of 2023 is coming up. It will be a rockin’ affair as we bring in the holiday season with good music, good company and good cheer.

We are not expecting any “foreign” talent on the night, but then you never know who will turn up to put their names on the board and get up on the stage for the open mic session. What we do know is that there will be at least two local bands performing.

Remembering Geoff Horne is a band, the Musicians Club, that has assembled to acknowledge one of our whanau who passed away recently. Geoff formed the Transistors which featured his songwriting, piano playing and singing. The band were regulars at the club and played at various venues around Whanganui including the Caboodle and Vintage Weekend.

Music was everything to Geoff. It was his life and who he was. We celebrate his joyful contribution to our vibrant music scene. The band performing on Friday will be made up of members of the Transistors and other friends who knew and loved him.

Ngāti Stank is a Whanganui-brewed band fresh on the scene with music that crosses genre divides. Their songs are inspired by the ebbs and flows of singer Bobbi Rae’s life, cooked in a spicy mix of the band’s eclectic musical backgrounds. They will be showcasing music from their new multimedia adventure entitled The Taniwha and the Kehua which debuts at Porridge Watson on December 8.

For anyone new to the club, we run a “bring your own and take away your empties” policy, and you can also bring a picnic. Children are always welcome. Come and share your love of music with a community dedicated to keeping it live.

■ Friday, December 1 at the Musicians’ Club, Drews Ave from 7pm. General Admission is $15, members $10.