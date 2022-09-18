Complex issues face Whanganui District Council over the next three years. Photo / File

Comment

It's great to see the list of candidates for the upcoming local body elections in Whanganui.

Three candidates for mayor and 27 candidates for 12 council places. Excellent.

A thriving city like Whanganui needs strong governance and talented, motivated people on our district council.

Local body politics usually gets a lukewarm reception and a low voter turnout.

This should not be the case, especially nowadays, with the challenges our local bodies are facing from water reform to climate change.

If you read the pre-election report put out by the Whanganui District Council you will get an idea of the complexity of issues facing the district and its council in the coming three years.

The report is 27 pages long and very detailed.

The days of councillors rocking up for tea and scones and a chat about potholes, rates, footpaths, rubbish and sewage systems are long gone.

There is some pretty heavy stuff coming up for our future council, whoever that may be, to grapple with.

I actually cannot see how these appointments can be classed as a part-time role anymore.

The reading required of the average councillor means a lot of time spent at home in the evening researching, ringing colleagues, getting a grip on what is the best outcome for Whanganui.

This means, I believe, a dedication to our community way above anything expected in the past.

A brief overview of the issues facing the council includes Three Waters of course, housing and land allocation for our growing town, a new rubbish collection system to be started in the near future, the question of the velodrome, the port revitalisation, Civil Defence emergency preparedness in these uncertain times of unusual weather events, the Sarjeant Gallery and a youth hub.

There is, of course, the issue of trying to deal with a town coming out of a 100-year pandemic and the uncertainties that cause.

The ongoing issue of homelessness and the shortage of affordable rentals for those that need help is a blight on any town in our country and a challenge our council has to stand up for.

This new council will also face huge changes to the local government legislation and the resource management reforms imposed by Central Government on all our local bodies.

I have not even touched on rates and budgets, there is not enough room for those subjects. Rates of course are very dear to all our hearts.

Rob Rattenbury.

This new council will need to do its very best to control rates in times of inflation

Whanganui's list of candidates looks like a worthy list of our townspeople. I know a few of them, good people.

I see many of the current councillors are standing, the experience that is needed right there.

I would urge all of you able to vote to do so but look beyond the biographies and profiles of candidates you may like but do not really know.

Ask questions of the candidates about some of the issues above.

Ensure that they have an understanding of what they are letting themselves in for. The incumbents already do.

I am sure all our candidates are up-front people with nothing to hide so none of them will mind a little questioning about what they see as their priority if they find themselves on council in October.

They want us to elect them for three years to represent our interests around the council table and manage what is becoming a very hefty workload with huge financial implications for us all.

They will also be paid for their efforts, probably not enough for some really hard-working dedicated councillors but a sinecure for the less motivated.

I have said before that I really admire people who put themselves forward for such roles, for having the passion and confidence to place their reputations on the line.

Candidates are usually well-known citizens, people we may see around town, mix with, are friends with, know of. It's that kind of town.

It's hard to be anonymous here if you are in the slightest bit political.

Remember democracy relies on the people to make it open and strong.

Voters are a hugely powerful group, we own the system, and we are franchised to say who gets to represent us, to look after us, to spend our money wisely.

We only have to exercise our right to do that. To not bother voting is nowadays probably more of a cop-out than ever before.

We need a council of dedicated, motivated and approachable people who can work together to handle some busy times.

So best of luck to all the candidates. Just by standing, you are making our democracy strong and secure.

• Voting documents have been sent to enrolled voters with voting closing on October 8 at midday.