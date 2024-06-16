Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: The voters who actually change governments

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Rob Rattenbury likes to think of himself as a swing voter.

Rob Rattenbury likes to think of himself as a swing voter.

Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.

OPINION

I’m one of those voters who actually change our Government.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle