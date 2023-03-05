Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: The power of singing

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Live Aid in 1985 showed the power of song.

Live Aid in 1985 showed the power of song.

Comment

I am reliably informed by those that know that I may not be the best singer in the world.

I have also never learned a musical instrument. Now those naysayers have never heard me

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle