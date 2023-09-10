Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Six60′s Pepeha asks us to think about who we are and what we want our country to be

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Rob's mate loved Taranaki - the land, the mountain, the people, and especially the rugby team.

Rob's mate loved Taranaki - the land, the mountain, the people, and especially the rugby team.

OPINION

“Ko mana tōku maunga,

Ko aroha te moana,

Ko whānau tōku waka,

Ko au e tū atu nei.

Mana is my mountain,

And aroha is my sea,

Whānau is my waka,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

And all of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle