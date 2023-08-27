Voyager 2023 media awards

Rob Rattenbury: Rugby ‘simple enjoyment’ back in the day

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
In his rugby-playing days, boots were black not "fancy-schmancy" colours, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

Cold as gyp here - 3C. I have to write a light piece about rugby. Well, I don’t have to but if I want paying I’d better.

This cold weather reminds me of younger

