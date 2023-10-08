Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Police Remembrance Day a big deal for staff

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
The police chevron incorporated with the huia tail feather symbolises the honouring of someone special, now lost to police.

The police chevron incorporated with the huia tail feather symbolises the honouring of someone special, now lost to police.

OPINION

September 29 was Police Remembrance Day in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific.

It’s the annual day for remembering our police who have been killed by criminal acts or have died as a result

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle