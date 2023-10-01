Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Participating in the election not to be taken for granted

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Advance voting starts today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Advance voting starts today. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

Advance voting begins today in the 2023 General Election with election day, the last day of voting, being October 14.

I like the idea of advance voting. It is great for those lucky souls

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle