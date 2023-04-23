Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle
Updated

Rob Rattenbury: Our debt to those who serve our country in wars

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
Tomorrow many New Zealanders will attend dawn services to honour Kiwi soldiers who fought and those who died in conflict. Photo / NZME

Tomorrow many New Zealanders will attend dawn services to honour Kiwi soldiers who fought and those who died in conflict. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Early tomorrow morning lights will be flickering on all over New Zealand, thousands of people arising early to attend a Dawn Parade. Veterans, families, parents wrapping their wee charges up warm in the cool

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle