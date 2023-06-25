Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Move to Whanganui 40 years ago a huge family adventure

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
It's 40 years this month since the Rattenbury family arrived in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's 40 years this month since the Rattenbury family arrived in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

Coming home to Whanganui from wherever, usually through Pūtiki these days, is comforting, secure. We are home, in our place, where we belong.

It was not always like that. Forty years ago this month,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle