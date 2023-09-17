Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Mastering the art of telling stories harder than expected

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Rob Rattenbury finds writing fiction is a much tougher job than his non-fiction work. Photo / 123rf

Rob Rattenbury finds writing fiction is a much tougher job than his non-fiction work. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

I’ve been a bit busy lately in the office.

I have been known to write a book or two of non-fiction New Zealand history. About a year ago I thought I’d give fiction a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle