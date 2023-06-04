I often say to my children that family is the most important thing in life, bar none, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Since our son and daughter-in-law moved close to Whanganui some months ago, we are happily seeing a lot more of them and our beautiful granddaughters.

No more three-hour treks to Wellington every month or two. It’s fantastic.

We were very young parents in the days when being a very young parent was more common than now in the wider community. It was said that young parents were able to mature as their children grew. I guess there was some truth in that. I was still playing competitive sport, still finding my way in a challenging career. The wife had just graduated from nursing school and was entering a lifelong profession. I think back now to when we married just over 50 years ago, we were so young.

But so was everyone around us, our friends and colleagues. We sometimes got stuff wrong but we all seemed to have a maturity at a young age. We had all left home and mostly moved cities as 17 or 18-year-olds, out of the nest into the big wide world; making our own money, being responsible for our own decisions.

Of course, most of us had great parents who loved us enough to let us go out into the world and be ourselves, find ourselves, fail, succeed. We all knew we had a home base which was a secure thought. But mostly we just got on with things.

Many people have children later in life nowadays. Settling into a career, travelling, buying a home - all things young people like to get done and good on them. They have more chances of tertiary education than we had but they also usually have the huge millstone of student debt we did not have. Most of us did not go to university but into careers, apprenticeships and the like where we were paid to learn. We even lived in huge hostels that catered for young people.

I think of the Post Office Hostel, the Dental Nurses’ Hostel, the nurses’ homes - every hospital had one, and the police barracks where young single policemen were required to live. The big cities had huge multi-storey barracks but most district stations also had barracks on the top floor.

For some reason, policewomen were allowed to flat privately. No barracks for them. Probably it was assumed that the average policewoman was far more mature and intelligent than her male counterpart. Actually, I would not disagree.

Young people see the world through a different lens than my generation. They want to have a bit of life before settling down so children tend to arrive later in their lives.

This means grandchildren arrive later for us; much-awaited and beloved but often with grandparents who are too old to be active, hands-on, let’s play games, run around, climb things, be able to chase after quick little children.

That’s me. I am the sedentary grandparent who sits and watches, laughs, reads books to wee ones, indulges their liking for Poppa’s chocolate, teaches Miss Five-year-old card games. I’ll have her on poker soon. Better not tell her parents, I’ll get into trouble.

We recently started looking after Miss Five-year-old and Miss Two-year-old after school and kindy to enable Mummy to work until 5pm. It’s a long time since we had small children but things come back quickly. Granny is now quite fit, racing after the very quick Miss Two as she sets off on her frequent missions of mischief. Poppa just sits there and laughs with Miss Five.

It is something we would not miss for the world but, goodness me, is it tiring. How can just sitting, laughing and watching my granddaughters wear me out so much? They even clear up after themselves, they are good wee kiddies.

I often say to my children that family is the most important thing in life, bar none. Not money, success, good looks, fame and certainly not work or careers. Those things may come and go but family is forever. When things are good, family is there. But far more important, when things are not so much fun, family is the one thing in life that can be counted on.

Family tell you the truth, not what you want to hear. They know you through and through. It’s sometimes annoying but usually said with your interests at heart.

I sit and watch our little girls, wondering what the world has in store for them. I worry a bit about that as I will likely not be around to help them but they have wonderful parents who can help with any load. Parents raised by very young parents in very different, more settled times. Parents with strong values.

Well, off to the grandies’ house for more fun.