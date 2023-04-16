Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Food needs to be made affordable

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Inflation is impacting food prices. Photo / 123RF

Inflation is impacting food prices. Photo / 123RF

Comment

A first happened to us recently. For years we have been getting our groceries delivered, ordered online, arriving within hours. During the height of Covid-19 lockdowns maybe a few days, but excellent service.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle