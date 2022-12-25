Christmas means different things to different people. Photo / Getty

Another Christmas has come and gone. A day for family, reflection, eating, fun and pressies. A day of huge religious significance to many but still celebrated by most of us in our own ways.

The tree has been up for a while now and the presents slowly gathered below it before the big day.

The 49-year-old Christmas lights are still sparkling. The odd new bulb now and again but not a bad buy back in 1973.

We used to get a real Christmas trees when the children were small. The smell of pine redolent of our own happy Christmas childhood memories. That went by the by as the kids grew up.

Now it’s an artificial green thing that sheds bits all over the lounge every year. I guess it’s slowly going bald so I’m not alone there.

We have had a week or two of small people coming up the path seeing the flickering lights and racing in to look at the mysterious packages at the bottom of the tree.

The looks on their faces on yesterday morning when they, at last, got their little mitts on the presents was delightful to behold.

Flash Christmas paper demolished in seconds, the cries of joy when presents were revealed.

As usual, we had a joint family Christmas Day with our daughter-in-law’s family. A day of games, chatting, and the mystery present each adult gives to another.

A day of just sitting and watching the wee ones play, let the big dinner settle.

We ate too much again, did not really imbibe in Christmas cheer as we had a way to drive home afterwards.

That’s all right; it’s more about the children anyway in my book.

We caught up with each other as the parents of both families live far apart and have a lot to chat about.

For some Christmas is not all joy sadly. We remembered those less fortunate than ourselves, hoping they are well and enjoying their day.

Christmas is a challenge for some families. It sometimes becomes more about a chance to drink heavily and party than a time for quiet family gatherings where the children of the family are the priority.

Where family, fellowship and friendship are enjoyed. It can be a time of domestic violence providing children with life-long memories of broken Christmases. Not the memories children should grow up having.

Our frontline people would have had a busy time, our paramedics and hospital ED staff in particular. We spared a thought for them.

With both families having members in the caring professions and law enforcement we know the pressure that comes on this time of year.

We also thought about the wonderful charity groups in Whanganui who, at this time of the year, step up to ensure the less fortunate in our midst have as good a Christmas as possible.

Groups like the Whanganui City Mission, Rotary, Birthright, church groups, community groups of caring citizens thinking more of others than themselves at Christmas.

Years ago when I was a member of the Whanganui Rotary South club we would visit selected families in Whanganui who were going through a tough time and provide them with presents and a huge food parcel each.

It was a big operation, undertaken in those days with the help of Birthright who gave us details of families in need.

I admit to a sense of personal satisfaction but I was also reminded of how many in our community struggle just for the simple basics daily.

Christmas is a huge ask and simply beyond many.

Thankfully Whanganui is a caring community in my experience so we step up to help where possible.

This is my last article for 2022. The time really flies. It seems like yesterday I penned my last Christmas article.

I hope you all had a lovely Christmas Day with family and friends and I wish you all a Happy New Year in 2023. I’ll be back in January.