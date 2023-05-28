Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Change is hard but we’re making progress

Rob Rattenbury
By
3 mins to read
Now is not the time to stop the progress we've made as a country, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / Bevan Conley

Now is not the time to stop the progress we've made as a country, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / Bevan Conley

Comment

Another Budget has come and gone, the latest from finance minister Grant Robertson outlining a pretty tame plan for the coming months.

The highlight for me was the $5 fee on prescriptions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle