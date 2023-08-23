The Science Roadshow will be visiting Whanganui Intermediate School. Photo / Supplied

Live shows and interactive exhibits aimed at forging students’ lifelong connection with science and technology will visit Whanganui as part of the Science Roadshow.

The roadshow has been a national event since 1990 and seeks to make interactive science experiences accessible to students around New Zealand by enlivening the science curriculum.

Whanganui Intermediate School will host the show on Friday, August 25, and it will be open to all schools that have booked to attend.

Roadshow director Ian Kennedy said they wanted all students to connect and remain connected with science and technology throughout their lives.

“Every person needs knowledge of how scientific processes work and to have some level of scientific literacy so that they can participate in the many science-related decisions that society must take. And it all starts with children,” he said.

Sounding Out Waves, one of the event’s shows, examines concepts to do with sounds like vibration, frequency and amplitude.

They will do this via a sound wave barbecue, which will allow students to see inside a giant gas barbecue what people usually hear.

Another show, Mighty Materials, looks at the physical and chemical properties of common substances like metals and fabrics and how these are put to everyday use.

In between the two shows, there are more than 60 interactive exhibits to explore, grouped into key themes Earth Science, Helping the Sense, Light, Movement, Observation and Inferences and Pressure.

At these, visitors can try their hand at anything from experiencing galeforce winds in a wind tunnel to using a plastic moulding machine to create a personalised plaque.

“Being able to get your hands on things and try them out, while having fun, is a great way for students to start a lifetime engagement with science,” roadshow manager Esther Cullen said.

The roadshow is touring around 115 locations throughout New Zealand and more than 46,000 students from 450-plus schools are expected to visit the roadshow this year. The roadshow also provides classroom-ready resources for teachers.