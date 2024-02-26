Track cyclists under the starters' orders for heat 1 of the Haywards Auctions open A-grade men's and women's keirin heats.

About 40 track cyclists came from as far away as Cambridge and Wellingtonfor the annual River City Wheelrace in Whanganui on Saturday, February 24.

“The weather was great, we were relieved,” said event manager Ron Cheatley, a former New Zealand cycling coach.

“The main race of the day, the River City Wheelrace, saw scratch riders unable to manage to get up to the front, as it was a handicap race of six laps.

Lyall Hastie from Whanganui gave some motor pace in the keirin events. There is a small roller at the back of the motorbike to prevent crashes.

“The race was won by Robert McGuigan from Wellington, who had to work really hard. Georgia Simpson, international women’s rider, was hunting down McGuigan but didn’t quite get to him, to take second. Logan Dowdall from Palmerston North won the junior Wheelrace final.

Zachary Wollet (19) leads out Nathan Bunn (4) in the second Keirin Heat, just before the finish line. The pair qualified first and second.

“Some junior riders came to Whanganui to get used to the design of the track, which is pretty similar to Cambridge, and also rating on the boards. It was ideal preparation for them to go on to the nationals.

Officials at the Rivercity Wheelrace with Whanganui Cycling president Marty Hewson announcing on the right.

“Some coaches didn’t want to risk their charges riding so close to the nationals, but I have the other opinion that the ideal preparation is one week out from the national championships. You couldn’t get any better preparation.

Cyclists came from Wellington to compete.

“The riders who came from far afield liked the track, they thought it was very fast.

“We had great support from the business people of Whanganui, all the races were sponsored by business people, and we had a good crowd of the public who turned out to watch,” said Cheatley.

Results

1 Haywards Auctions Open A Grade Men and Women Keirin Heats. Heat 1: 1 Nick Warren Q, 2 Robert McGuigan Q, 3 8 Glenn Haden Q. Heat 2: 1 Zachary Wollet Q, 2 Nathan Bunn Q, 3 Edward Gilbertson Q.

2 88 Putiki Open B Grade Men and Women Keirin Heats. Heat 1: 1 Leighton Riley Q, 2 Kristian Fukac Q, 3 David Bernard Q. Heat 2: 1 Graham Bunn Q, 2 Kenzey Compton Q, 3 Graham Hall Q.

3 Raise The Velo Roof Junior 515m Scratch Final: 1 Logan Dowdall, 2 Gus Warren, 3 Kingsley McGuigan, 4 Kassie Compton, 5 Austin Riley.

5 Velo Ronny’s Bicycle Store WCC Youth Team Sprint Exhibition: 1 Jax Houlahan and 14 George McGregor, 2 Emily McFadyen and Declan Harris. Standing 250m: Max Morris.

6 Brew Brothers Open A Grade Men and Women Tempo Points16 laps: 1 Nathan Bunn 4:44.72, 2 Wayne Mason, 3 Zachary Wollet, 4 Nick Warren, 5 Simon Barren, 6 Glenn Haden.

7 Dempsey & Forrest Open B Grade Men and Women Tempo Points 12 laps: 1 Johny Peel, 2 Kristian Fukac, 3 Leighton Riley, 4 Graham Bunn.

8 Velo Ronny’s Bicycle Store Junior Wheelrace Heats. Heat 1: 1 Gus Warren Q, 2 1 Kassie Compton Q, 3 19 Zachary Wollet Q, 4 4 Minnie Collins. Heat 2: 1 9 Edward Gilbertson Q, 2 Johny Peel Q, 3 Kingsley McGuigan Q, 4 Kristian Fukac Q, 5 Austin Riley.

9 WGI Sports Heritage Trust Open A Grade Men and Women Derby Heats. Heat 1: 1 Glenn Haden Q, 2 Nick Warren Q, 3 Edward Gilbertson Q. Heat 2: 1 Nathan Bunn Q, 2 John Whiting Q, 3 Jonny Holtom Q.

10 Rutland Arms Inn Open B Grade Men and Women Derby Heats. Heat 1: 1 Graham Bunn Q, 2 13 David Bernard Q, 3 Graham Hall Q, 4 David Peel, 5 Minnie Collins. Heat 2: 1 Leighton Riley Q, 2 Johny Peel Q, 3 1 Kristian Fukac Q.

13 Raise the Velo Roof Open A Grade Men and Women Elimination: 1 Nathan Bunn, 2 Nick Warren, 3 Simon Barren, 4 2 Wayne Mason, 5 Glenn Haden, 6 Zachary Wollet.

14 Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Open B Grade Men and Women Elimination: 1 Graham Bunn, 2 Kristian Fukac, 3 Leighton Riley, 4 Johny Peel, 5 Kenzey Compton, 6 David Peel.

15 Velo Ronny’s Bicycle Store WCC Youth 3 lap: 1 Emily McFadyen, 2 George McGregor, 3 Jax Houlahan, 4 Declan Harris. Standing Lap: 16 Max Morris.

17 Velo Ronny’s Bicycle Store Junior Wheelrace Final: 1 Logan Dowdall 1:11.30, 2 Zachary Wollet, 3 Johny Peel, 4 Kingsley McGuigan, 5 Kassie Compton, 6 Kristian Fukac.

18 WGI Sports Heritage Trust Open A Grade Men and Women Derby Final: 1 Nathan Bunn 1:04.44, 2 Nick Warren, 3 Glenn Haden, 4 Edward Gilbertson, 5 Jonny Holtom, 6 John Whiting.

19 Rutland Arms Inn Open B Grade Men and Women Derby Final: 1 Leighton Riley 57.64, 2 Johny Peel, 3 David Bernard, 4 Kristian Fukac, 5 Graham Hall, 6 Graham Bunn.

20 Warrick Funnell Ground Spray Junior B Snowball Points Race: 1 Logan Dowdall 50, 2 Kassie Compton 5, 3 Gus Warren, 4 Kristian Fukac, 5 Minnie Collins, 6 Austin Riley.

21 Cycling Whanganui River City Wheelrace Final: 1 Robert McGuigan, 2 15 Georgia Simpson, 3 Leighton Riley, 4 Nick Warren, 5 Simon Barren, 6 Edward Gilbertson.

23 Haywards Auctions Open A Grade Men and Women Keirin Final: 1 Nathan Bunn 12.74, 2 19 Zachary Wollet, 3 Glenn Haden, 4 Nick Warren, 5 Edward Gilbertson, 6 Robert McGuigan.

24 88 Putiki Open B Grade Men and Women Keirin Final: 1 Graham Bunn, 2 Graham Hall, 3 Kristian Fukac, 4 Leighton Riley.

25 Phillips Electrical Open Scratch Race: 1 Glenn Haden, 2 Nathan Bunn, 3 Wayne Mason, 4 Simon Barren.







