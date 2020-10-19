Rising star Carson Taare at the Whanganui Musicians Club

Carson Taare and Gray Bartlett in Nashville. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Musicians Club is one of the most fabulous music venues in all of Aotearoa, where musicians from far and wide simply love to perform.

This weekend, Palmerston North's 18-year-old singing sensation Carson Taare will be the next artist to perform onstage.

Making music has always been at the centre of this young man's life. He is a member of the NZ Secondary Schools choir and the NZ Youth Choir and you can find him most months performing around the Manawatū at various fairs and events.

Carson already has an impressive CV, with performances on live television for the This Is Not Who We Are concert at Sky City, at the prestigious Country Music Association Festival in Nashville Tennessee, as well as with the Glenn Miller Orchestra in Hamilton and Auckland.

He has also won the Pat McMinn Rising Star Award at the Variety Artist Club of New Zealand Awards.

The young singer/songwriter is supported on stage by some impressive veteran musicians.

Gray Bartlett MBE (guitar) knows talent when he hears it, and he brings his lifetime of experience in the music world to add to Carson's performance. The same can said for saxophonist/clarinettist Mark Dennison. Completing the line-up is Hayden Lauridsen on drums.

The quartet will be playing Carson's own songs, in preparation for a recording date at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios in Auckland later this year.

Tickets are available on Eventfinda or $20 at the door. Musician club members $15. The show starts at 7pm on Friday, October 23. The Musicians Club is at 65 Drews Ave.

Come out and enjoy what is sure to be a memorable performance.

*Tickets can also be purchased online using the link below:

https://nz.patronbase.com/-GlobeTheatre/Productions