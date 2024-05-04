The additional cost of power and heating heading into winter will be felt by many. Photo / 123rf

Winter hardship is looming for many in the Whanganui community despite the “amazing” winter energy payment.

Niwa forecasters are expecting a milder winter for New Zealand but the pressure of heating and power expenses will still be felt by many people.

A 73-year-old Whanganui woman said she only switched on the heating in her flat during winter when it’s “really, really cold”, due to the price of her power bill.

“I’ve got blankets that can keep me warm and I dress warmly.”

The woman, who the Chronicle has chosen not to name, said the heater installed in her flat would have to be left on all day to lessen the chill from the draughts leaking in through the windows.

It was a stretch for her pension to cover the cost of rent, groceries and power.

“I don’t buy myself anything; I haven’t bought clothes for a long time and I don’t go out and buy flash food, I just buy the basics to get by.

“My kids are very, very good to me but I shouldn’t have to rely on them.”

The winter energy payment is being handed out between May 1 and October 1 to anyone on a main benefit, NZ Superannuation or Veteran’s Pension.

Whanganui Budget Advisory Service manager Sandy Fage said the winter energy payment was “amazing” and anyone who received it was hugely appreciative, but families would often struggle during the winter.

“We’ve still got families that will move to the lounge from their bedrooms to save; they’ll pull out mattresses and all dossy down on the living room floor for four months during the winter.

“That’s no way to live.”

Niwa’s seasonal outlook for May to July anticipates it could be the coldest autumn since 2012.

Forecaster Ben Noll said the seasonal outlook did not cover the full winter season but captured the beginning of winter and end of autumn.

“As we go into winter, recalling that some of our last winters have been the warmest on record, it does look like we have a tendency to have quite mild winters.

“I would be surprised if this winter actually ended up being really cold this year.”

Noll said although southerly winds were bringing “chilly, frosty weather” in May, a change in wind direction in June could mean this winter was milder.

“May could end up being the most unusually-cold month.”

Whanganui Age Concern manager Michelle Malcolm said people living from pension to pension were finding things more difficult due to continuing cost of living pressures.

“If people can’t afford to buy food, how are they going to pay for their power bill or heating?”

Malcolm said this year was “particularly worrying” because patients could face longer GP wait times to be treated for winter illnesses.

Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley said their annual electric blanket check had this year tested 502 electric blankets for faults and eight failed.

“Every winter in Whanganui we might get one or two electric blanket fires or close calls.”

Heading into winter, it was important to remember to keep items at least one metre away from heaters or fireplaces, Dudley said.

