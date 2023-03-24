Classic bikes lined up for Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial in 2022. Photo / NZME

Entries are open for the 39th Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial in Whanganui.

Vintage and classic bikes are always the main attraction for enthusiasts; however, organiser Bill James said modern machines were also welcome.

“We won’t turn anyone away if they want to join the trial and owners of late-model machines can participate,” he said.

They will, however, need to convert their speedometer readings from kilometres to miles in order to meet the competition requirements of imperial unit measurement.

The motorcycles are mostly British-made brands including Triumph, AJS, Norton, BSA, Ariel and Matchless.

“There are usually around 40 participants and each one is given an individual set of instructions with a different route although they will all reach the same destination,” James said.

“Visiting riders come from Wellington, Kāpiti, Palmerston North and New Plymouth. They will be rewarded with a nice lunch at an undisclosed location somewhere in the countryside.”

Riders select a speed of either 25 or 40 miles per hour and depart at one-minute intervals with written instructions and a destination unknown until just before they begin.

They will travel over gravel and sealed terrain at their chosen speed until they reach their destination and will be penalised if they arrive too early or too late.

The event was founded by late Whanganui motorcyclist John Kendrick 40 years ago.

In 2022 his daughter Rebecca Brown and her husband Karl were the main prizewinners, riding Kendrick’s 1952 AJS motorcycle.

The Browns won the Cliff Lowe Memorial Trophy for being first overall as well as the Coleman Cup for highest scoring local VCC member and the Kendrick Cup for coming first in the post-war category.

James said there were riders who had been participating since the competition began and many were disappointed when it was cancelled for the first time due to Covid-19 in 2020.

The Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial will be held on Saturday, April 15. The departure point for the trial is the Wanganui Vintage Car Club rooms at 26 Patapu St, Whanganui East.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to view the bikes from 8.30am until they start leaving for the trial from 9.15am, and again after they return around 3.30pm.

For more information contact Heather or Bill James on 06 345 2447 or 027 353 2190.