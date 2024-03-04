‘Ride the Train to end Polio’ event draws focus on sustaining vaccinations

'Ride the Train to End Polio' awareness event featured train rides at Tot Town Railway in Kowhai Park in Whanganui,

Doubtful weather on February 25 faced organisers of the “Ride the Train to End Polio” awareness event which featured train rides at Tot Town Railway in Kowhai Park in Whanganui, displays, the Takaro Van and children’s and family entertainment. It was a lovely day in the end.

The focus of the day was to highlight the eradication of polio and the report of recent cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Rotary Club of Whanganui has been involved with fighting polio since the late 1980s, with some Rotarians going overseas to do vaccinations.

“You could see people with callipers who had been affected by polio in the period from the 1950s through to 1960,” said William Henderson, secretary of the Rotary Club of Whanganui. It was much more prevalent in New Zealand society then.

“In the last three decades, young people probably don’t know what polio is. Recently, two countries have been affected: Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“It’s important to keep the vaccination programme up - it’s something you don’t want anyone to suffer from,” he said. Polio is transmitted through contaminated water or food, or contact with an infected person.

Many people who are infected with the polio virus don’t become sick and have no symptoms. However, those who do become ill develop paralysis, which can sometimes be fatal. Treatment includes bed rest, pain relievers and portable ventilators.

Rotary Clubs around the world have been involved in raising money for the eradication programme. Every dollar raised is matched two for one, by the Gates Foundation (Bill Gates.)

“We are supported by the Sir Thomas and Lady Duncan Foundation, which is part of the Duncan Foundation,” said Henderson. “They have been active in programmes to eradicate polio. They donated money to support the Ride the Train to End Polio day.

There was a Duncan Hospital on Durie Hill. Dame Sister Kenny developed a method of treatment for polio and related-type diseases in the 1920s. That went through to 1955, used at Duncan Hospital in Whanganui. In Toowoomba Australia, (Whanganui’s sister city), there is the Dame Kenny Hospital.

“We appreciated the support shown by the community on the day. It created a lot of awareness,” said Henderson.

Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, nearly 19.4 million people who would otherwise have been paralysed, are walking, and more than 1.5 million people are alive who would have otherwise died. Learn more at www.endpolionow.org



