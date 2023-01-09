Richie Dibben hands Suzuki yet another national title

Whanganui's Richie Dibben (Suzuki RM-Z450), on his way to becoming New Zealand's first-ever national supermoto champion. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

The Suzuki International Series was back up and running again after a year’s break due to the pandemic, and it was well worth the wait.

Although it was scaled back from three rounds to only two because of problems with the track surface at the scheduled opener in Taupō, racers and fans alike responded by making the most of round two at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, and then at the traditional series finale on the public street circuit in Whanganui on Boxing Day.

Whanganui’s world-famous Cemetery Circuit - which actually winds its way past Suzuki New Zealand’s headquarters at the junction of Heads Rd and Taupō Quay - attracted spectators in their thousands on Boxing Day and, under a baking sun, all were thoroughly entertained.

Whanganui’s favourite son, multi-talented racer and local Suzuki bike shop owner Richie Dibben, made the most of playing before a home crowd by putting on a masterclass in the supermoto battles (riding a lightly-modified Suzuki RMZ450 dirt bike), and he was also in superb form (riding a Suzuki GSX-R1000) in the Formula One/Superbike class.

With his separate bike class races running back-to-back in the day’s jam-packed programme, the pressure on the 33-year-old father-of three was intense, with him having to quickly adjust both physically and mentally to racing the two very different machines.

But he coped brilliantly and qualified fastest on his supermoto bike, then scored seemingly effortless back-to-back wins in the class.

Richie didn’t always snatch the lead at the start, but it wasn’t long until he was in front, and he quickly pulled away to a clear winning margin. His two wins on Boxing Day, added to the three he scored at the Manfeild event, meant he finished the series unbeaten and easily won the class.

Overall runner-up in the Supermoto class was Ashburton’s Andrew Rudd.

This class was, for the first time this year, recognised as a national championship category, which meant Richie became New Zealand’s inaugural national supermoto champion.

Richie was forced to settle for two runner-up finishes in the F1/Superbike class, but that was a remarkable performance in itself, as the racing here was dominated by the reigning Suzuki International Series champion in this class, Whakatāne’s Mitch Rees, the rider who is also current national superbike champion.

“It was definitely a good day for me,” said an elated Richie Dibben.

“No hiccups at all and the bike went really smoothly. I really enjoyed being back on the supermoto bike around Whanganui’s streets.

“I couldn’t quite get the grip right off the start line, and it took me a lap or so to adjust with the change-over between the two bikes. I guess that’s part of double-classing.

“The two bikes require different styles of riding – the dirt bike is a more upright position, rather than being down behind a fairing – and they need different braking points too, so all that takes some getting used to.

“The 2018-model Suzuki RM-Z450 certainly goes fast enough and I’ve got it going pretty good, but I’m disappointed I finished a whisker off my old lap record.”

The racing on Whanganui’s unique Cemetery Circuit is always exciting, and it’s one of the few places in the world where spectators can stand within an arm’s length of the action, albeit behind sturdy safety barriers.

There is no other event like this in New Zealand, and plans are already under way to make it all happen again this year.

The various class winners in the 2022 Suzuki International Series were: Whakatāne’s Mitch Rees (F1 Superbikes class; also the TT title winner and winner of the Robert Holden Memorial race); Upper Hutt’s Rogan Chandler (F2 Supersport 600; also the TT title winner); Taupō’s Karl Hooper (F3 Pro Twins; also the TT title winner); Wānaka’s Jesse Stroud (Supersport 300); Whanganui’s Dwyane Bishop (Formula Sport/Bears, senior; also the TT title winner); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport/Bears, junior; also the TT title winner); Silverdale’s Tyler King (Supersport 150); Upper Hutt’s Kieran Mair (Gixxer 150); Hastings rider Gian Louie (Pre-89 post classics, senior); Lower Hutt’s Dean Bentley (Pre-89 post classics, junior); Whanganui’s Richie Dibben (Supermoto; also the NZ championships title); Auckland’s Adam Unsworth and Bryce Rose (F1 sidecars; also the TT title winners; Whanganui’s Bryan Stent and Dan Franzen (F2 sidecars; also the TT title winners); Carterton’s Mark Smith and Dean Corrigan (Classic sidecars).



