The launch day for the trial of the Hapū Māmā Village at Te Oranganui that is being funded until June.

Whanganui health organisation Te Oranganui is trialling a Hapū Māmā Village to improve birthing outcomes for women through mātauranga Māori (Māori world view) practices.

Waiora Whānau Mokopuna Ora lead systems innovator Kylee Osborne said there were a number of factors that meant pregnant women at times struggled to engage with maternity services.

Often in the early stages of pregnancy Māori women connected with maternity services, but then were only seen by health professionals in their final trimester or when in labour.

“We’ll often find māmā or families who just don’t have that support system.”

Almost 50 per cent of babies born each year in Whanganui are Māori.

There are 37 midwives working in Whanganui, and nine identify as Māori.

A shortage of midwives and difficulty accessing maternity services in rural areas meant more community support was needed for pregnant women, Osborne said.

The busiest periods for childbirth in Whanganui are October to December and January to March. The antenatal clinic at Whanganui Hospital averages 64 appointments per month during its busiest times.

The long-term vision is to set up a maternity hub that is mātauranga Māori and kaupapa Māori-led that anyone from the community could visit, but the next stages of consultation will determine the result of the trial.

Central to the Hapū Māmā Village was an understanding of the importance of mātauranga Māori and its revitalisation in birthing traditions, Osborne said.

Practices such as the making of ipu whenua (placenta basket) and planting of whenua (placenta), utilisation of muka (flax) ties to secure the umbilical cord, and composition of oriori (lullaby) during pregnancy that could be passed down by whānau.

The trial for the Te Whare Piringa Hapūtanga Innovation Hub or Hapū Māmā Village is being funded by Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority until the end of June.

Mother of two Keita Puru, who has been attending the Hapū Māmā Village workshops, said it gave her the chance to share kōrero with other māmā in a safe space.

She said it could be difficult in early pregnancy to know where to go, and it often wasn’t clear for mothers.

“I learned to trust my own māmā intuition. Their guidance highlighted the importance of whānau ora and enhancing the capabilities of māmā, pāpā and their whānau.”

Osborne said the Hapū Māmā Village could provide early intervention and prevention for pregnant women.

That would mean ensuring an increase of immunisation rates for babies, as well as better referrals and handovers between nurses and midwives so that pregnant women did not miss their six-week postnatal care.

It would also involve addressing issues such as smoking cessation and maternal mental health support.

Anyone who wishes to know more about the Hapū Māmā Village can contact Te Oranganui on 06 349 0007.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.