The NZ Opera School held its In Praise of Music service at the Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel. Photo / Supplied

In Praise of Music

The New Zealand Opera School

Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel

Sunday, January 15, 11.30am

Review by Lin Ferguson

When it comes to great oratorio, one of the greatest choral works is GF Handel’s sublime Solomon.

In the Collegiate Chapel on Sunday morning the congregation was treated to a soaring section of this work.

Thank you opera students, conductor Michael Vinten, organist Francis Cowan, harpsichordist David Kelly, Dr Luca Mangi playing flute and Annie Hunt playing cello.

Once again, with the sumptuous acoustics of the chapel, we were indeed a most fortunate gathering.

Soloists included Sarah Hubbard singing Queen of Sheba in a beautiful bell-like soprano, alto Cecilia Zhang a stunning Solomon with a rich‚ warm voice. As Woman 1 and Woman 2 were soprano Katherine Winitana, whose spectacular voice floated to the rafters, and Maeve Herd, whose voice melded to the music with ease and a rich tone.

For the first time, we were treated at last to the fine sound of a harpsichord bought for the Opera School by founder and chairman Donald Trott.

The journey to having this wonderful old instrument in Whanganui has taken three years. Thank you Donald, what a splendid asset.

And to have the full power of all the students singing from the choir stalls ensured we were in a listening heaven.

What a lift it was to hear this congregation sing the wonderful old hymn Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah in a hearty vein with full volume and expression, especially with the years marching on for many of us.

Sun streamed through the glorious stained windows behind the altar which was very beautiful, together with the lit candles casting a soft light.

This beautiful service closed with the National Anthem in te reo and English which was uplifting and resonated throughout the beautiful old chapel.

The congregation burst into applause after a final solo by virtuoso organist Francis Cowan. It really was a spectacularly played piece and a marvellous ending to this service.