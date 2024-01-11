Tenor Ridge Ponini delighted the audience. Photo / Bevan Conley

New Zealand Opera School Artists’ Recital at the Museum

Wednesday, January 10

Whanganui Regional Museum

Reviewer: Lin Ferguson

What a glorious concert with singers at the top of their game, a superb accompanist and a capacity audience enjoying every note.

I need to wax lyrical here about the museum acoustics - they were utterly phenomenal.

Even the four performers - soprano Jasmine Jessen, mezzo-soprano Kate Manahi, tenor Ridge Ponini and baritone Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono - backstage after the recital were thrilled with their performances and raved about singing with such fine acoustics.

“So amazing,” they said, “wow, really wow”.

Accompanist, the renowned Bruce Greenfield, was delighted, especially with the glorious concert Steinway grand piano donated to the Opera School by Simon Rutherford, of Parnell, in memory of his partner, Dr Rosie Horrocks.

“What a fabulous venue,” Greenfield said.

So, Whanganui, let us celebrate our regional museum as a superb concert venue which knocks the socks off so many others throughout New Zealand. We are blessed.

Baritone Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono, accompanied by Bruce Greenfield. Photo / Bevan Conley

The recital featured an aria from each singer, two duets and great songs from musicals - music which captured the audience who were thrilled.

Jasmine and Kate sang the much-loved Barcarolle from the Tales of Hoffmann, a favourite of classical music lovers.

These young singers’ voices resonated and soared as their audience leaned forward transfixed by their harmonies, delivered with ease and grace.

This was followed by another biggie from Ridge and Alfred delivering the famed duet In the Depths of the Temple from Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers, beautiful and in perfect sync, their voices joyous and resonant.

How perfect it was to also hear songs from musicals such as Carousel and Les Miserables.

If this wonderful, bravura musical performance was a taste of what’s to come then, at the risk of repeating myself, Whanganui you’re in for a very special musical banquet until Saturday, January 20.

To these young singers and their accompanist - bravo, encore, love you, more please.