Opera School Students at Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel. Photo / Steve Caudwell

Reviewed by Lin Ferguson

The glory of J.F. Haydn’s Mass in Time of War (Mass No. 10 in C Major) was sung with passion by the New Zealand Opera School students, for me it was not only a celebration of the school’s 30th year but a glorious tribute to the founder and chairman Donald Trott. Bravo.

Directed by acclaimed Wellington director Michael Vinten this chapel service will be ever remembered by the performers and congregation alike for its wonderful performance steeped in the glory of a fine oratorio.

This was clearly the result of some very focused personal work by all the performers.

Adding to the splendour was an almost wholly Whanganui ensemble.

Congratulations to the talents of Brass Whanganui trumpeters Tahu Pikimaui, and Ben Thompson and the soaring Tympany from Hayden Davis also of Brass Whanganui.

Warm and beautiful cello by Anne Hunt of Whanganui, virtuoso piano from David Kelly and stunning flute by Dr Luca Manghi from Auckland.

In the wonderful old collegiate chapel with its heavenly acoustics, and leadlight windows with soft, streaming light this service was even appreciated by local neighbours outside.

For across the street, people stood in their driveways loving this wonderful celebration of music on a beautiful summer morning.

This sublime and difficult oratorio was sung entirely in Latin... no mean feat for these young singers.

I would like to name them all but as is done in reviews one needs to pick and choose.

However, to sopranos Olivia Forbes and Sarah Hubbard...hurrah.

Alto Kate Manahi, tenors Mike Liu and Ridge Ponini and basses Edward Smith and Fa’amanu Fonoti-Fuimaono bravo.

A staggering piece was the Benedictus sung by Olivia Forbes, Ridge Ponini, Fa’amanu Fonoti-Fuimaono and alto Lauren Towns.

And of the organ in its glory played by the acclaimed Francis Cowan from Waikato.

Thank you Donald, it was a great pleasure.