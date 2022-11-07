Whanganui Mayor Charles Mackay, the subject of a book by Paul Diamond.

Downfall: The Destruction of Charles Mackay

By Paul Diamond

Pub. Massey University Press

Reviewed by Joan Rosier-Jones

It has been long awaited, but now Paul Diamond's definitive narrative of Wanganui Mayor Charles Mackay's fall from grace in 1920 is here.

The bones of this story are well-known to many locals, but this work gives the reader a fuller picture of what happened when the mayor shot a young poet who was blackmailing him to resign.

The answers to many questions are discussed at length. Was Mackay framed? Did the recently formed Returned Service Association (RSA) have a hand in it? What part did the Prince of Wales' visit to the city play? Who was D'arcy Cresswell, the injured blackmailer, and what was his motive in trying to rid Wanganui of a popular and progressive mayor?

Both men were closeted homosexuals, a necessity at a time when congress between men was illegal. Was this the reason for Mackay's 'downfall'?

Downfall follows Mackay through the events in May and the trial process, using verbatim court transcripts.

Mackay's imprisonment in various New Zealand penal institutions is well-documented using letters both to and from him. He had a lot of support from people such as poet and prison reformer Blanche Baughan, and this correspondence brings to life Mackay's resilience, humour and humanity.

Beyond his release we traverse the narrative of his freedom, and exile in England and Germany, and his untimely death.

Equally satisfying is the section on D'arcy Cresswell who has always been a slightly shadowy figure in this narrative. The fate of Mackay's wife and family is also outlined.

Not only was Charles Mackay tried, found guilty and imprisoned for the attempted murder, but he also lost his legal licence and practice, and all references to him and his mayoralty were expunged from the public eye and record.

It would take many decades and the Gay Rights Association founder, Desmond Bovey, to begin the process of righting the wrongs, and reinstating Charles Mackay.

Paul Diamond's research is thorough. His reference to original sources brings the reader much closer to the heart of the story, than the superficial scandal of local legend does.

The style is engaging, learned, but not stuffily academic. The book itself is one of those literary delights that are not only a pleasure to read, but a joy to hold. It is solid and chock-full of early photographs that bring the subjects even more to life. Some of these are on a full-page spread which makes the book visually and aesthetically pleasing.

Downfall is not the first work based on the Wanganui scandal of 1920, and the author outlines other works on the subject, but this one is the must-read. As the newspaper boys of old used to shout: 'Read all about it!' You will be pleased you did.