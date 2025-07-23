The four ladies, Linda (Rosie Rendell), Jan (Tasha Shemwell), Pearl (Louise Sparks) and Shelley (Olivia Reid), played their individual characters so convincingly well, that you are immediately caught up in their story – each one with their own hidden secrets and agendas that come out as the story progresses.

Well-designed costumes (which helped identify each character), and a very simple, but effective set design made for smooth flowing between scenes.

As the story moved from the fish factory to Royal Ascot – the very clever on-stage costume change was brilliantly executed (again with the help of Tony Christie).

An amazing supporting cast completed the story as the four ladies split up and went their separate ways.

The guys, Joe (Sean Shemwell), Jim (Dave Tastard), Fred (Mitchell Taylor), Patrick (Ewan Crombie), Kevin (Jay Tiffen) and Barry (Geoff Campbell) also played their parts exceptionally well, helping to bring out the true characters of the four ladies.

There are some great paired cameo parts that cause each character to shine even brighter.

My favourite cameo was the scene between Linda and Patrick – a very important moment that helps bring about a change in Linda’s personality.

But all the cameo scenes were performed exceptionally well.

Congratulations to Helen, Terry and your teams – both on stage and off stage. You have together created an amazing production.

Winter or not, this is a show not to be missed, so come on Whanganui people, rug up and book your seats.

You will totally enjoy this brilliant presentation.

Ladies Day opens at Amdram Whanganui on July 24 and closes on August 2. Visit iticket.co.nz/events/2025/jul/ladies-day for dates and tickets.