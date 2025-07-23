Advertisement
Review: Ladies Day at Amdram Whanganui delivers brilliant theatre experience

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Ladies Day: A "brilliant presentation".

Reviews

Ladies Day

Amdram Whanganui

Reviewed by Bill Costello

What a brilliant, entertaining piece of theatre.

The sound of Tony Christie singing as you settle into the theatre, really transforms you into the right headspace, preparing you for an awesome evening.

The four ladies, Linda (Rosie Rendell), Jan (Tasha Shemwell), Pearl

