The new meters were installed in March last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s new parking meters are reaping rewards for council coffers, with revenue from infringements jumping close to 350 per cent in the first year.

For the period of March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023, the council issued 6151 $40 tickets and 1285 $12 tickets.

That totals $261,460 from 7436 infringements.

During the same period from 2021 to 2022, just 94 $40 fines and 4547 $12 fines were issued, for $58,324 from 4541 infringements.

The $40 fee is for failing to pay for parking at all in a metered area, and paying but exceeding the time limit will cost between $12 and $57.

Last year, Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said the new meters were “a little bit smarter” than the older models and in the past, it had been difficult to properly enforce the $40 infringement fine.

He told the Chronicle this week that while it was great to collect income that could offset rates costs, the real purpose of the meters was to make sure people didn’t park and “block out” the city’s CBD all day.

“We want people to come and go and for there to be some turnover in parking, so there are always empty spaces,” he said.

“When people do come into town, it’s always easy to get parked. They can get in and get to the shops and spend their money in local businesses.”

Langford said the council didn’t like issuing infringement notices but that was in the hands of the drivers.

“If you don’t want a ticket, park properly and pay properly. It’s always the cheaper option.”

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford. Photo / Bevan Conley

Council compliance operations manager Jason Shailer said three parking officers were still employed - the same as a year ago - and people having difficulty using the new meters had reduced significantly since they were installed.

The number of meters was reduced from 216 to 53 when the new machines were installed.

“The meters are simple to use and accept coins, credit/debit card and online payments,” Shailer said.

“The convenience of payment is far better than previously as is the ability to top-up your parking online or at another machine without having to walk back to your vehicle.”

The Covid-19 alert and traffic light systems in 2021/22 may have affected the number of tickets issued and the number of people parking in Whanganui’s CBD.

Whanganui was in level 4 lockdown from August 17 to August 31, 2021.

The traffic light system came to an end at 11.59pm on September 12, 2022.

Shailer said revenue from parking meters funded council activities and projects to reduce the rates component.

“It also funds the parking group activity, such as the parking meter upgrade and ongoing maintenance, so there is no cost to ratepayers.”

A parking management plan review, due to begin at the end of last year, has not been completed.

“It will review topics like parking tariffs, time limits, extending parking meter locations, locations for disability parking, SuperGold card parking for retirees, off-street parking and rental parking,” Shailer said.