Reuben Alabaster, recepient of the Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award.

A 19-year-old world-record-breaking shearer, an Olympic rowing double gold medallist and a local hero for rural sports were part of a flock of award recipients at the 2023 Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

The recipient of the 2023 Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award is Reuben Alabaster, of Taihape.

Alabaster broke the eight-hour strong wool lamb shearing world record in December last year.

For her contribution to rural New Zealand sport, Elizabeth Mortland, also of Taihape, is a joint recipient of the Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award alongside three others.

The awards gala event, held last Friday evening in Palmerston North, celebrated rural sportspeople who have achieved big things in the national and international sporting arenas.

Nathan Twaddle, judging panel convenor of the awards, said “it was an exciting evening celebrating those who have made a lasting impact on the rural sporting community”.

Twaddle praised the young athletes, lifetime achievers, and those who work behind the scenes to ensure rural sports thrive.

Taihape's Elizabeth Mortland.

Kerri Williams (née Gowler) MNZM, of Raetihi and Marton, is the winner of The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background.

Grace Prendergast and Raetihi's Kerri Williams at the top of the podium. Photo / Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

The evening event was attended by special guests, such as comedians Jono and Ben, Ian Kirpatrick MBE and Commonwealth Games hammer-throw gold medallist Julia Ratcliffe.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.