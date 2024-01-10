The significant dry period has resulted in fire restrictions being imposed in Whanganui and surrounding districts. Photo / Bevan Conley

Permits are required for open-air fires in Whanganui due to a lack of rainfall, warm temperatures and drying winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has declared a restricted fire season starting on Friday, January 12, at 8am until further notice.

The restrictions apply to the Whanganui and Manawatū coastal zone, which includes Whanganui city as well as Bulls, Sanson, Foxton and Levin townships and all beaches.

Permits can be applied for at checkitsalright.nz and anyone unsure can enter their address on the site to check if they are within the restricted zone.

Declaring the change in season, Fenz Manawatū-Wanganui district manager Nigel Dravitzki said the fire risk conditions were increasing rapidly in that area of the district due to the weather conditions.

“Growing conditions have led to an abundance of grass growth, increasing the risk of grass fires that can ignite and spread quickly,” he said.

“Although some rain is forecast next week, it may be isolated and not alleviate the current fire risk.

“The public need to be aware of the fire risk and consider if they actually need to light a fire.”

People should check the fire risk conditions on the website, Dravitzki said.

“Even if you are not in the restricted zone, it may still be too dangerous to light a fire. If in doubt, don’t light.”



