“This mosaic is an important part of Whanganui’s cultural identity,” Whanganui District Council chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan said.
“Its restoration not only honours the craftsmanship of those involved but also reaffirms our commitment to protecting and celebrating our unique artistic legacy as a Unesco City of Design.”
Whanganui mosaic artist Louise Herdman will help restore the work.
The restoration began in May and has been carried out in phases. The final phase is set to be completed in November.
“It’s wonderful to see the mosaic come back to life with every tile restored,” council community activator Anique Jayasinghe said.
“Working with Louise and other contractors to ensure the community has a chance to reconnect with this artwork has been invaluable.”
The council is keen to hear from anyone with more information on the mosaic as there are few archival records about it. People can phone (06) 349 0001 or email yourcouncil@whanganui.govt.nz.
The council and museum encouraged the community to follow the restoration’s progress as it nears its end date.
“We look forward to sharing the results in November,” Jayasinghe said.