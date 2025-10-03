Whanganui District Council is completing restoration work on the Whanganui Regional Museum mosaic. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui District Council is completing restoration work on the Whanganui Regional Museum mosaic. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The final stage of work is under way to restore the Whanganui Regional Museum mosaic, designed by prominent mid-century architects Don Wilson and Eddie Belchambers.

The large glasswork is part of the museum’s 1968 extension which included the additions of Māori Court and Davis Lecture Theatre.

“It is an integral part of the history of the museum and reflects the importance of the building and those who designed it,” Whanganui Regional Museum director Bronwyn Labrum said.

Wilson and Belchambers, both from Whanganui, were two of New Zealand’s foremost architects at the time.

They collaborated with tradesman Basil Benseman to create the 26,000 Italian glass tile work. The construction took more than 10 months to complete.