Coastguard Whanganui says Wellington Anniversary weekend is always a busy one for the volunteers, with people keen to get out on the water. Photo / Bevan Conley

This Wellington Anniversary weekend, seize the chance to reel in more than dinner — be a responsible skipper, and Coastguard Whanganui might have a special catch for you.

In collaboration with Line 7, Coastguard Whanganui is celebrating and rewarding safe boating practices. Skippers seen by Coastguard volunteers wearing a lifejacket, carrying two forms of communication, or even logging a trip report, stand a chance to receive a T-shirt from renowned Kiwi brand and Coastguard partner Line 7.

Coastguard Whanganui unit president Mike Carson said Wellington Anniversary weekend was always a busy one for the volunteers, with people keen to get out on the water.

“It’s been a hot summer on the water so far, with volunteers taking 612 radio calls in December, responding to eight incidents and assisting 24 people to get back home safely,” Mike said.

“We’re super-excited to be involved with this initiative, especially with a couple of major fishing events coming up; it’s perfect timing. Given how quickly the weather conditions around the Whanganui coast and river bar can change, it’s another fantastic opportunity to highlight what people need to think about when planning their next adventure, such as wearing lifejackets, logging trip reports, and taking two forms of waterproof communication.”

“Coastguard volunteers, like Mike, are trained to respond to boaties in need,” said Line 7, a proud partner of Coastguard. “Sometimes that’s just a jump start, other times they’re called to head out in dark, rough seas to save a sinking vessel.

“This weekend, they are not just helping people out on the water, but also celebrating those who champion water safety and look out for others on board, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”