Chris Cooke and Anna McGill at the new Resonate Health studio in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

National ear and hearing health provider Resonate Health has opened a Whanganui clinic.

It comes as New Zealand Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper has called for the Government to provide hearing aids to everyone who needs them - warning that untreated hearing loss is causing dementia.

In her first major report as commissioner, Cooper concluded that the government subsidy for hearing aids of $1022 a pair wasn’t enough.

“The cost of providing hearing aids to those who need them is far outweighed by the benefits and cost savings from preventing, diagnosing, and treating dementia,” her report said.

Audiologist Chris Cooke from Resonate Health offered a subscriber service to reduce the upfront cost.

Cooke said Resonate Health on Victoria Avenue had a subscription service that allowed for hearing aids to be returned or replaced at no extra cost if the customer found them unsuitable.

“Problems with hearing health can impact people’s general health so we offer a comprehensive range of services including Ear360,” he said.

“Ear360 is a hearing health assessment test that gives an overall map of an individual’s ear and hearing health. It requires a 60-minute appointment and includes a comprehensive view of hearing impact, audibility, and whether there is tinnitus impact.

“It includes an overview of the person’s balance, sleep, and memory because our hearing can impact all of them.”

Resonate’s Whanganui branch is one of 15 studios established by the New Zealand-owned company.

Founder and chief executive James Whittaker launched the company in 2022 and introduced the customer subscription service after working in the hearing health sector for over a decade.

Cooke is assisted by navigator Anna McGill.

