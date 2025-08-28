Advertisement
Researchers target rising HIV diagnoses among Māori

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui
3 mins to read

Dr Amohia Boulton leads Whakauae, the iwi-owned research centre launching a new study to tackle HIV prevention inequities.

A new research project will examine why Māori are less likely to access HIV prevention services, despite being at higher risk of advanced HIV diagnoses.

Whakauae Research Services has secured Health Research Council (HRC) funding for a three-year study, Rukua ki te rēkōtanga o te wai: Stemming the tide of

