The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed 32 missions in the Manawatū-Whanganui region during June.

The helicopter service responded to several medical situations, including nine inter-hospital transfers, one medical emergency, 14 remote/rural related incidents, two motor vehicle accidents, and six miscellaneous missions.

During the month, the Palmerston North Hospital had seven inter-hospital transfers and Whanganui had two inter-hospital transfers.

The first call-out was in Whanganui to transport a man in his 50s to Wellington Hospital after a serious cardiac event.

On June 7, the helicopter was dispatched to Lower Hutt for a male in his 30s who sustained fractures after falling from his bike while cycling.