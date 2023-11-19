Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash near Hunterville. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a truck crash on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

Police said they responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash on SH1 between Milne St and Silverhope Bush St at 8am Monday.

The road appeared to have remained open, as the crashed vehicle was off the side of the road, a spokesperson said.

One person is reported to have minor injuries.

Fire & Emergency New Zealand said one crew from Hunterville Fire Station responded.

The crew provided scene safety and assessment before other emergency services arrived.

They then assisted with Police and Hato Hone St John.

It was understood there was no cargo in the truck at the time of the crash.

Hato Hone St John has been contacted.

More to come.

