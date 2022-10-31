Aimee (left) and Phoebe Holloway, with Nate Holloway, are all in the Repertory Theatre Production of James and the Giant Peach. Photo / Dee Brough

Aimee and Phoebe Holloway, mother and daughter, are "newbies" to Repertory Theatre but aren't new to acting.

Mother Aimee, who is rehearsing the role of mean Aunt Sponge in James and the Giant Peach, enjoyed drama in high school and played the part of the Queen in the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs when she lived in Te Puke.

Daughter Phoebe was in the same production playing the part of Happy Dwarf. Phoebe plays the part of the television reporter in James and the Giant Peach while her brother Nate Holloway is also in the cast as the second officer on the naval ship that comes across James' peach floating across the Atlantic Ocean.

Aimee, Phoebe and Nate work together at home too as Aimee, a teacher by profession teaches her children at home.

"Our family was moving around a lot so we decided it would be better, more consistent for the children to be home schooled," Aimee said.

As well as their involvement with Repertory Theatre the Holloway family belongs to the Potters' Society.

"We enjoy all of the arts," Aimee said.

Are they enjoying rehearsing James and the Giant Peach?

"Oh yes," Phoebe and Aimee smiled. Big smiles!