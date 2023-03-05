Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Rep talk: Whanganui Repertory Theatre’s next play is cast

Whanganui Midweek
Quick Read
Rehearsals are now under way for 'The Woman in Black'.

After a pleasing turnout of interested actors, director Hamish McDouall has successfully cast his upcoming production The Woman in Black.

Hamish says he was spoilt for choice, with “some superb actors auditioning”, and rehearsals are now under way for the Whanganui Repertory Theatre production.

Whanganui Rep’s play-reading group will be reading The Woman in Black at the next get-together at 7pm on Wednesday, March 29 at the Repertory Theatre. Everyone is welcome to join, so do come along if you think you’d enjoy some pleasant company and the chance to get acquainted with a really great play that ran for 33 years on London’s West End.

Cast:

Kipps - Isham Redford

The Actor - Jimmy Sutcliffe

The Priest - Mike Pyefinch

The Woman - Meynell Smith

