Chloe Burn, Indigo Cranston and Lacie Williams play the parts of seagulls as well as various other creatures in Repertory's production of James and the Giant Peach. Photo / Dee Brough

I had the pleasure of chatting with three young ladies during rehearsals for James and the Giant Peach at Repertory Theatre this weekend.

Aged between 9 and 12 years old, they've not had a lot of theatre experience but are having fun as they learn.

Chloe Burn, the oldest of the three, has been involved in the Amdram Holiday Programme and had a part in Annie. In James and the Giant Peach Chloe plays the part of a seagull and she's also playing the part of one of the children in the crowd. Her sister Elodie is the centipede, one of the insects in the giant peach.

Indigo Cranston, another seagull, also doubles as a fish. Has she had any previous theatre experience?

"Well, at school we do Showtime when each class puts on a play for the other classes but that's all," she said.

Seagull number three is Lacie Williams. Like Indigo, she's had fun in school plays but not been involved in plays for the general public. Is she enjoying being part of the production, making new friends from other schools? "Oh yes!" When she's not playing the part of a seagull Lacie plays the part of a jellyfish.

All three lasses enjoy painting and playing with their pets when they're not at The Rep rehearsing their parts in James and the Giant Peach. They all seem to be having enormous fun on stage which made it really fun watching the rehearsal ... they had me clapping in time to their singing and dancing.

The generous sponsorship from Hatrick's Raceway has helped defray some of the production costs making it easier for these children to have the fun of being part of a theatrical production where they're learning new skills and making new friends.

Thanks Hatrick's Raceway.