Whanganui Repertory House members auditioned for a new play. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s Repertory hosted auditions for the group’s next production.

Auditions for the cast of five men and two women needed for The Lion in Winter took place.

Director Kerry Girdwood was surprised with the number of men who auditioned for the five male roles: Henry the Second, his sons Geoffrey, Richard and John plus the French Prince Phillip.

There are two speaking parts for women, Eleanor of Aquitaine and Alyss the French princess, and mistress to Henry.

There are also non-speaking roles for both men and women who will be on stage in costume, attendants to the royal family.

Kerry says the attendants to the royal family will be soldiers.

“They’re quite tough. Without a doubt, the men are quite dominant but Eleanor is a strong character, well-educated and able to hold her own in a battle of wits with her husband, Henry, who keeps her imprisoned most of the time as she’s potentially dangerous. Alyss is a gentler soul and fairly powerless, a pawn in the court machinations.

“I’ll be interested to see who the director finally settles on to complete the cast of what promises to be dynamic theatre.”