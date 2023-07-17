Rep Talk: Sibling rivalry? You betcha!

Mark Frampton plays the part of Geoffrey, son of Eleanor of Aquitaine and King Henry II of England in 'The Lion in Winter'.

“Geoffrey is quite a tragic character, really‚” Mark said. “He’s the brains of the three remaining sons [Geoffrey, Richard and John], yet he’s always overlooked by both Eleanor and Henry. It’s made him quite twisted, sly and manipulative. "

Mark settled in New Zealand two years ago having emigrated from the UK, where he acted in and directed murder mysteries in stately houses. He’s directed murder mysteries at Bushy Park and is planning more, one at Massey and another on the Waimarie in January.

His immediate theatre project, however, is bringing the unhappy Geoffrey to life in The Lion in Winter, vying with his brothers for his parents’ favour , wishing to be named Henry’s heir.

Do come along and enjoy this royal battle of wits on stage at the Repertory Theatre on July 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29 at 7.00pm. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, July 23 at 2pm.