The comedy is set in a rural courthouse. Photo / Unsplash

The Rep Theatre’s Play Reading Group met to read a comedy written by New Zealand writer and lawyer, Tim Hambleton.

The comedy is set in a small South Island rural town’s courthouse, with fun and quirky characters. There’s the judge, Sanderson by name who’s very sarcastic and very comfortable as he presides over “his” courthouse.

Anna is a lawyer who’s been appointed with the task of representing Liam who’s up before the bench on several charges while David, another young lawyer, is acting for the prosecution.

Added to the mix of court staff is Rosalie, rather naive and besotted with David and Sneevely.

Sneevely is from the Ministry of Justice. He assumes a power that he doesn’t rightly have and informs all who work at the courthouse that the minister has decided to close the courthouse.

All in the courthouse are devastated. Not to be outdone, Judge Sanderson calls the recent defendant to a meeting where he promises to wipe all of Liam’s charges and sentences if he uses his considerable computing skills to cause Sneevely some embarrassment.

Of course, provided the decision to close the courthouse is reversed the embarrassment will conveniently disappear.

Sneevely sees considerable merit in this suggestion, the courthouse is to remain open and all parties are pleased with the outcome.







