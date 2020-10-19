Rep Talk: Peter Pan auditions - a hard task

Three cast members of Rep's Peter Pan: Toni Adams, Richard Leith and Sophie Toyne. Photo / Reuben Janes

The Repertory Theatre auditions panel had a hard job selecting the cast for the upcoming pantomime, Peter Pan, as all of those auditioning were so good.

All were talented and that praise applies to the youngest, only 9 years old, to the oldest, a grandfather.

Auditions were held over two days, October 4 and 5. Originally we'd only planned to see people on the afternoon of October 4, then we needed to extend that to the Sunday evening to accommodate the numbers applying. We finally needed to ask people to return on Monday, October 5 to make our final decisions ... they were all so good!

Final choices made and rehearsals have started. Playing the lead role, Peter Pan, is Heath McKenzie; Tori Whibley is our Wendy and Tinkerbell is played by Toni Adams. Their arch enemy, Captain Hook, is Richard Leith with Paul Keene as Smee, Hook's brow beaten henchman. Poor old Smee falls for our Dame, amusingly played by Patrick McKenna.

Hook and his dastardly crew are also harassed by the dame's daughter, Xena-Lily (Eleanor Robbins) with her fiancé, Winston Tweeters (Murray Milne) supported by the Lost Boys, Roman Siedenburg, Campbell Wilkins, Elise McDouall and Sophie Toyne.

Mr Darling (William Hird), Mrs Darling (Hannah Smith) and Nana (Autumn Lilley) make up this impressive ensemble.

It's shaping up to be a great, fun Christmas Panto.

Our Heritage Weekend Music Hall on the evening of Saturday, October 24 promises to be a great show too. Do come along and join in the fun, singing along to favourite old songs.

We are really looking forward to seeing you again.