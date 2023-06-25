Hannah Smith and Rachel Keay who will be on stage in The Lion in Winter, acting as servants in the royal household.

These two ladies, Hannah Smith, and Rachel Keay, will be on stage throughout Repertory Theatre‘s latest production The Lion in Winter, but neither one will say a word.

Teenager Hannah, a Year 13 student at Whanganui Girls’ College, already has a wealth of stage experience, having appeared in several productions at Repertory Theatre. She’s just completed involvement with Showquest, a nationwide competition in which she was the lead singer, narrating the story in song.

There was the recent Amdram production The Halfmen of O, that Hannah was involved with and she’s involved with the speech and drama competitions in the first week of July. Busy!

Hannah‘s colleague on stage is another busy lady. Rachel has also appeared in a number of Repertory Theatre productions. Audiences who attended The Merry Wives of Windsor out at Bason Reserve will no doubt remember Rachel on stage there too.

When she’s not acting on stage, Rachel works out at Whanganui Airport where she’s the safety systems manager for Aero Medical, in charge of health and safety compliance.

Both Rachel and Hannah will be loyal servants to King Henry of England and Eleanor of Aquitaine. Come along and see them on stage at Repertory Theatre, July 20-29.



