Mark Morton was re-elected as Repertory's president recently.

A well-attended Annual General Meeting was recently held at Whanganui Repertory Theatre on Sunday, March 12. The officers were re-elected unopposed, which means that Mark Morton remains our president, Sam McClintock is our secretary, Ann Paynter is our treasurer and Kerry Girdwood is our vice-president.

We were lucky in that more than the required number of candidates were willing to stand for the committee, so elections were held. Our committee, with some new friends on board, is composed of the following: N. Rayner, L. Sammons, C. Gribble, R. Keay, D. Brough, M. Pyefinch, P. Pyefinch, C. Stedman, J. Mulligan, B. Pearce and B. Hurley.

Life membership was conferred on Kerry Girdwood, who has worked tirelessly for the theatre over many years, and our long-time theatre supporter and well-known theatre critic, Mary Bryan, graciously accepted the role of our patron.

President Morton thanked all who were willing to serve on the committee and said that the theatre was looking forward to a busy and productive year, with The Woman in Black scheduled to open in late April, The Lion in Winter planned for July and Bugsy Malone scheduled for September. It’s getting quite busy and will be enormous fun.

The afternoon concluded with a convivial afternoon tea, a chance for old friends to get together and chat. It was, importantly, a chance to meet our new friends, too. Why not come and join us?